Türkiye’s oil imports rise 7.8 percent in March

ANKARA

Türkiye’s total imports of oil and petroleum products rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in March to 4.12 million tons, according to data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Crude oil imports, which account for the largest share of total oil imports, increased 11.8 percent from a year earlier to 2.8 million tons.

Imports of diesel-type fuels, meanwhile, fell 6.3 percent to around 988,000 tons during the same period.

Russia remained Türkiye’s largest supplier of crude oil and petroleum products, with imports totaling about 2.05 million tons. Iraq followed with roughly 705,000 tons, while Kazakhstan supplied around 345,000 tons.

Domestic gasoline sales increased 8.1 percent year-on-year in March to approximately 480,000 tons. Total petroleum product sales rose 7.9 percent to 2.88 million tons, while diesel sales climbed 8.1 percent to 2.26 million tons.

Exports of aviation fuels surged 41.1 percent to around 683,000 tons. Diesel exports, however, dropped 68.4 percent to nearly 141,000 tons.

Marine fuel exports declined 21 percent to about 76,000 tons, while gasoline exports jumped 53.3 percent to nearly 21,000 tons.

Total refinery petroleum product output rose 16.5 percent year-on-year to 3.59 million tons in March.

Aviation fuel production increased 26.1 percent to around 680,000 tons, while gasoline production rose 20.3 percent to approximately 528,000 tons. Diesel production edged up 4.3 percent to 1.47 million tons.