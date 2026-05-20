Türkiye ranks fifth globally in home textile sector: Minister

ISTANBUL

Türkiye ranks first in Europe and fifth globally in the home textile sector, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Speaking at the opening of the International Home Textiles Exhibition (HOMETEX) in Istanbul, Bolat said that Türkiye accounts for a 2.6 percent share of global home textile exports and that this year, the home textile sector’s exports reached 767 million dollars in the first 4 months.

Noting that Türkiye exports to 211 countries in the textile and apparel industry, Bolat added that Türkiye ranks seventh globally in textile and apparel exports and third within the European Union (EU).

“In April, export growth was recorded across all sectors, including textiles, clothing, leather, and footwear,” he said.

“Last year, we achieved $31 billion in textile and apparel exports,” Bolat continued. “This includes the home textile and carpet sectors. We reached $9.4 billion in textiles, $18.6 billion in ready-to-wear clothing, $2.9 billion in carpets and floor coverings, and $3.2 billion in home textiles.”

Organized for the 33rd time this year and bringing together global industry players, the exhibition hosts the products of nearly 600 companies across an area of approximately 200,000 square meters.

While numerous representatives of foreign firms are visiting HOMETEX to establish new trade connections, approximately 250 businesspeople from 45 countries are holding meetings with Turkish firms.