EU parliament adopts higher tariffs on foreign steel

EU parliament adopts higher tariffs on foreign steel

BRUSSELS
EU parliament adopts higher tariffs on foreign steel

The European Parliament gave its final approval Tuesday to double tariffs on foreign steel in a bid to protect the EU's beleaguered industry from cheap Chinese exports.

Lawmakers voted by 606 to 16 in favour of hiking levies on steel imports to 50 percent and slashing the volume allowed in before tariffs apply by 47 percent.

Under the new measures, which follow a proposal put forward by the European Commission last year, import tariff-free quotas will be reduced to 18.3 million tonnes a year -- the total volume of steel the EU imported in 2013.

That year was chosen as the EU finds the market became unbalanced from that point on because of excess production -- mainly due to China, which massively subsidises local steelmakers and now produces over half the world's steel.

"Europe needs a strong and competitive steel industry built on trade, innovation and fair competition. Combatting the negative trade effects of global overcapacity is essential," said EU lawmaker Karin Karlsbro, who pushed the deal through parliament.

The measures will become law after EU states give their final green light and will kick in from July 1, 2026.

The EU strategy mirrors the one embraced by US President Donald Trump, who slapped 50-percent tariffs to keep out cheap metals from China.

The EU has been urging the United States to lower steel levies on the bloc.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

    Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

  2. UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory 'immediately'

    UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory 'immediately'

  3. Authorities detain international drug kingpin in Istanbul

    Authorities detain international drug kingpin in Istanbul

  4. Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case

    Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case

  5. Türkiye touts fuel pipeline project to eastern NATO allies

    Türkiye touts fuel pipeline project to eastern NATO allies
Recommended
Ukraine to receive 3.2 bln euros in budget aid from EU

Ukraine to receive 3.2 bln euros in budget aid from EU
Finance Minister Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Karahan to attend London conference

Finance Minister Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Karahan to attend London conference
UK inflation drops in April before expected energy jump

UK inflation drops in April before expected energy jump
Agricultural input prices in Türkiye rise 34.3 percent annually in March

Agricultural input prices in Türkiye rise 34.3 percent annually in March
Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices

Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices
UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports

UK eases sanctions on Russian jet fuel and diesel imports
Türkiye home prices fall 4.3 percent annually in real terms in April

Türkiye home prices fall 4.3 percent annually in real terms in April
WORLD Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy on Wednesday said they allowed over 25 vessels including oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Ukraine to receive 3.2 bln euros in budget aid from EU

Ukraine to receive 3.2 bln euros in budget aid from EU

The EU is set to disburse 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in budgetary aid to Ukraine next month, the first such payment under a giant loan approved in April, Brussels said on May 20.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿