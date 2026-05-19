Credit card spending surge 44 percent in April

Credit card spending surge 44 percent in April

ISTANBUL
Credit card spending surge 44 percent in April

 Total payments made in Türkiye using credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards surged 44 percent year-on-year in April, reaching 2.56 trillion Turkish Liras, according to data by the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

Credit cards accounted for the vast majority of the transactions, driving 2.2 trillion liras of the total spending. Debit cards made up 367 billion liras, while prepaid cards registered 7.6 billion liras in transaction volume.

The transaction value for credit card payments increased by 44 percent and debit card usage rose by 48 percent. Conversely, spending via prepaid fell 60 percent compared to the same month last year.

Online card payments climbed 39 percent year-on-year to hit 757 billion liras in April. With this growth, internet-based transactions captured a 30 percent share of the total card spending volume.

The total number of credit cards in circulation across Türkiye rose to 147.6 million, while debit cards reached 216 million and prepaid cards stood at 98.4 million.

Year-on-year comparisons show an 11 percent increase in the number of credit cards and a 2 percent rise in debit cards, while the total pool of prepaid cards decreased by 3 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say allowed 26 ships to transit Hormuz since May 19

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