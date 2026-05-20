Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices

Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom, Aselsan partner to develop domestically produced communication devices

Telecommunications provider Türk Telekom and defense company Aselsan have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop domestically produced communication technologies in Türkiye, aiming to reduce foreign dependency in the sector and strengthen the country’s local technology ecosystem.

 

According to a company statement, the partnership will focus on the development of locally manufactured smartphones, user devices and communication equipment, including both hardware and software systems.

 

The initiative is intended to increase the share of domestic production in communication technologies and support Türkiye’s broader localization and digital transformation goals.

 

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said Türk Telekom aims to move beyond being solely a consumer of technology and instead become a producer and exporter of advanced technologies.

 

“As one of the largest investors in our sector, our infrastructure initiatives and R&D studies carry great importance in our vision to build our country’s digital future with domestic and national resources,” Şahin said.

 

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol said the company’s expertise in defense technologies and secure communication systems would support the development of critical domestic infrastructure.

 

Akyol noted that Aselsan was originally founded to produce military communication devices domestically and has since delivered more than one million communication systems.

deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. 422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

    422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu urges CHP to ‘purify itself’ amid legal battle

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges CHP to ‘purify itself’ amid legal battle

  3. Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

    Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

  4. Turkish, Armenian officials hold meeting on transboundary waters

    Turkish, Armenian officials hold meeting on transboundary waters

  5. Turkish prosecutors order detention of 25 celebrities in expanded drug probe

    Turkish prosecutors order detention of 25 celebrities in expanded drug probe
Recommended
EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war

EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war
Eurozone business activity shrinks further in May

Eurozone business activity shrinks further in May
Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets
Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026
Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves
Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $166.6 billion in March

Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $166.6 billion in March
Nvidia posts record $81.6 billion quarterly revenue on AI spending

Nvidia posts record $81.6 billion quarterly revenue on AI spending
WORLD Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

A Greek court has sentenced a 27-year-old Azerbaijani national to more than seven years in prison on espionage charges linked to alleged surveillance of the strategically important Souda naval base on the island of Crete, legal sources said on May 21.

ECONOMY EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war

EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war

British no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday that its losses deepened in the six months to end-March after the Middle East war sent jet fuel prices soaring.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿