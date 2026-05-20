Agricultural input prices in Türkiye rise 34.3 percent annually in March

ANKARA

Türkiye’s agricultural input price index rose 34.26 percent year-on-year and 3.89 percent month-on-month in March, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In the previous month, annual and monthly increases stood at 31.55 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis in March, the index for goods and services consumed in agriculture increased 4.39 percent, while the index for goods and services contributing to agricultural investment rose 0.84 percent.

Compared with the same month of last year, the goods and services consumed in agriculture index climbed 35.82 percent, while the agricultural investment goods and services index increased 25.17 percent.

Among the subcategories, agricultural chemicals and building maintenance expenses recorded the lowest annual increases, rising 20.3 percent and 24.11 percent, respectively.

The highest annual increases were seen in fertilizers and soil improvers, which rose 48.33 percent, followed by animal feed with a 35.86 percent increase.

On a monthly basis, machinery maintenance expenses were the only subcategory to decline, edging down 0.16 percent. Veterinary expenses posted the smallest increase at 0.04 percent.

Meanwhile, the sharpest monthly increases were recorded in fertilizers and soil improvers, up 9.69 percent, and energy and lubricants, which rose 9.55 percent.