UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory 'immediately'

UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory 'immediately'

ABU DHABI
UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory immediately

The UAE demanded on Wednesday that Iraq "immediately" prevent further attacks from its territory, following an accusation by the Emirates that a drone targeting a nuclear plant was launched from there.

The foreign ministry in a statement called on "Iraq to prevent all hostile acts originating from its territory urgently and without conditions", saying there was a "need to address those threats promptly, immediately, and responsibly".

On Sunday, an unclaimed drone attack struck an electrical generator near the Arab world's only nuclear power plant in Barakah in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, triggering a fire but causing no injuries or radiation leak. Two other drones were intercepted.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader

Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader
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