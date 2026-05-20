Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case

Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case

ISTANBUL
Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case

Authorities have sent five vehicles, including three official cars used by a former governor, for forensic examination as part of a long-running case in the 2020 disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku, local media reported on May 19.
The vehicles were transported to a criminal laboratory in Ankara for detailed analysis, including DNA testing, biological trace examination and searches for evidence of possible cleaning attempts. DNA samples collected from the vehicles will be compared with samples provided by Doku’s parents.
A 21-year-old Munzur University student, Doku disappeared on Jan. 5, 2020, in Tunceli. The investigation gained momentum after chief prosecutor Ebru Cansu reopened the case and formed a special investigative team that reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, analyzed mobile phone and license plate recognition data and identified new suspects.
Prosecutors have since detained or arrested multiple suspects, including former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel, his son Mustafa Türkay Sonel and former police officer Gökhan Ertok.
Sonel was arrested on accusations including destroying, concealing or altering evidence and unlawfully obtaining personal data, while his son was jailed on suspicion of premeditated murder, according to reports.
Authorities have also transferred several suspects to Erzurum as the investigation widened under the jurisdiction of prosecutors there. Umut Altaş, a fugitive suspect believed to be in the United States, is being sought through an Interpol red notice.
Newly reviewed phone records and location data have further complicated the case, with reports suggesting Doku’s mobile phone remained active hours after authorities initially believed she had disappeared.
Official cars undergo DNA analysis in missing student case
TUNCELİ

Authorities have sent five vehicles, including three official cars used by a former governor, for forensic examination as part of a long-running case in the 2020 disappearance of university student Gülistan Doku, local media reported on May 19.

The vehicles were transported to a criminal laboratory in Ankara for detailed analysis, including DNA testing, biological trace examination and searches for evidence of possible cleaning attempts. DNA samples collected from the vehicles will be compared with samples provided by Doku’s parents.

A 21-year-old Munzur University student, Doku disappeared on Jan. 5, 2020, in Tunceli. The investigation gained momentum after chief prosecutor Ebru Cansu reopened the case and formed a special investigative team that reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, analyzed mobile phone and license plate recognition data and identified new suspects.

Prosecutors have since detained or arrested multiple suspects, including former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel, his son Mustafa Türkay Sonel and former police officer Gökhan Ertok.

Sonel was arrested on accusations including destroying, concealing or altering evidence and unlawfully obtaining personal data, while his son was jailed on suspicion of premeditated murder, according to reports.

Authorities have also transferred several suspects to Erzurum as the investigation widened under the jurisdiction of prosecutors there. Umut Altaş, a fugitive suspect believed to be in the United States, is being sought through an Interpol red notice.

Newly reviewed phone records and location data have further complicated the case, with reports suggesting Doku’s mobile phone remained active hours after authorities initially believed she had disappeared.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader

Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader
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