Authorities detain international drug kingpin in Istanbul

Authorities detain international drug kingpin in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Authorities detain international drug kingpin in Istanbul

Turkish intelligence and police have captured an alleged international drug cartel leader wanted by Germany in a joint operation in Istanbul, news agencies reported on May 20.

The suspect, identified only by the initials V.B., was being sought through an Interpol diffusion notice on accusations linked to drug trafficking, according to reports. Authorities said the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) determined that the suspect had entered Türkiye and was hiding in Istanbul.

Investigators found that V.B. allegedly coordinated narcotics shipments between several countries using encrypted messaging applications, the reports said.

Security units also determined that although the suspect had entered Türkiye before the international alert was issued, there was no legal record of his departure from the country.

After locating the suspect’s residence in the Şişli district, MİT shared the intelligence with Istanbul police narcotics teams.

The suspect was taken to the Istanbul Police Department’s narcotics division for questioning. Turkish media said he is expected to be transferred to migration authorities for deportation proceedings after police procedures are completed.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish court annuls CHP congress, restores Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader

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