Turkish culinary week to showcase traditions

Turkish culinary week to showcase traditions

ANKARA
Turkish culinary week to showcase traditions

Türkiye will celebrate the fifth edition of “Turkish Cuisine Week” between May 21 and 27 this year under a theme celebrating a shared table of heritage, bringing the country’s rich culinary culture to international audiences through traditional dishes, communal dining events and gastronomic workshops.


Organized annually across Türkiye and at Turkish embassies and cultural missions abroad, the week-long program aims to highlight Turkish cuisine not only as a collection of recipes, but also as a living cultural heritage shaped by centuries of history, migration, trade and shared traditions.


This year’s theme emphasizes the idea that meals are more than food — they are a means of preserving memory, strengthening social bonds and passing traditions from one generation to another.

Organizers describe the table as “the oldest language of togetherness,” reflecting the central role shared meals play in Turkish culture.


The 2026 selection will feature dishes that symbolize both culinary craftsmanship and collective memory.
Among them is “keşkek,” a slow-cooked combination of wheat and meat inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, traditionally prepared during weddings, religious holidays and community gatherings as a symbol of solidarity and cooperation.


“Baklava,” one of Türkiye’s most internationally recognized desserts, will represent the refined techniques and artisanal mastery developed over centuries in Ottoman palace kitchens and local pastry traditions.


“Mantı” — small dumplings served with yogurt and spices — will highlight themes of migration and cultural exchange that shaped Anatolian cuisine throughout history.

“Dolma,” prepared by stuffing vegetables or leaves with rice, meat or herbs, will showcase the diversity of a culinary tradition shared across regions while taking on unique local interpretations in Türkiye.


“Helva,” a dessert deeply associated with both celebration and mourning in Turkish culture, will also be featured as a symbol of remembrance, community and continuity. Traditionally prepared after funerals, during religious occasions or family gatherings, helva reflects how food in Turkish society often carries emotional and social meaning beyond nutrition.


Throughout the week, visitors in Türkiye and abroad will be invited to take part in communal table events designed to encourage a collective dining experience.

Turkish and international chefs will collaborate in special culinary programs aimed at strengthening intercultural dialogue through gastronomy.
Guided tastings and presentations will also explore the historical origins of recipes, local ingredients and the cultural stories behind them.


Recipes used during the celebrations of Turkish Cuisine Week, held under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, will draw in part from the cookbook “Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes.”

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