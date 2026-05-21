Unseasonal snow hits east ahead of summer

Unseasonal snow hits east ahead of summer

KARS
Unseasonal snow hits east ahead of summer

Türkiye is experiencing a stark seasonal divide this late in May, with summer temperatures arriving across most of the country while fresh snowfall coats the high-altitude areas of eastern provinces.


In the eastern province of Kars, heavy rain turned into snow, especially around the Hanlar Pass area.

Villages in higher elevations and recently planted agricultural fields were shrouded with
snow, while horses roaming freely in the countryside were seen grazing on the snow-covered land.
Relentless nowfall continued to blanket mountainous areas across the region.


In the neighboring province of Ardahan, rain in the city center turned into snow at higher elevations. Mountainous parts of the Ardahan-Şavşat highway were covered in snow, prompting highway maintenance teams to carry out snowplowing and salting operations.


Further south, snow blanketed the highlands of the southeastern province of Şırnak. In the Beytüşşebap district’s Faraşin region, located at an altitude of 2,625 meters, rainfall turned into snow during the morning hours.


Local residents in the area said they kept their animals in shelters instead of taking them out to graze due to the sudden snowfall.

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