Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional conflicts, ties in call

Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional conflicts, ties in call

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional conflicts, ties in call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a call on May 20 with U.S. leader Donald Trump to discuss relations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan said the U.S. decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran was “a positive development” and expressed confidence that “a reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible,” according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He also said Türkiye would continue supporting constructive initiatives to resolve conflicts.

Erdoğan also said that establishing lasting stability in Syria would represent “an important gain for the entire region” and Türkiye’s support for Syria would continue uninterrupted. He also stressed the need to prevent additional deterioration of the situation in Lebanon.

The Turkish president said preparations for an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara are ongoing and noted that maximum efforts are being made to ensure its success in every aspect.

Trump later told reporters in the U.S. state of Maryland that the call was “very good,” hailing his personal relationship with Erdoğan.

“Isn’t it nice that I have relationships with some very tough people? He’s a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else does. He’s actually done a good job,” he said at Joint Base Andrews.

“He’s been very much of an ally. Some people would doubt that, but I think he’s been a great ally, and his people respect him. His people respect him a lot.”

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