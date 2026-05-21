Türkiye rolls out online medical report system

Türkiye rolls out online medical report system

ANKARA
Türkiye rolls out online medical report system

Türkiye has moved several health report procedures to digital platforms under a new regulation, allowing citizens to obtain certain medical documents online through the country’s e-Nabız health care platform without visiting a hospital.


The new regulation, published in the Official Gazette, aims to accelerate the country’s medical reporting procedures by moving applications and approvals to a digital format.


Under the new system, written petitions for health reports will be abolished, and all applications will be submitted electronically.


Citizens participating in non-licensed sports and social activities can now obtain a health certificate directly through e-Nabız, provided they self-declare that they have no medical issues.


The regulation also expands the authority to issue pre-employment health reports for low-risk workplaces with fewer than 50 employees. Such reports can now be prepared by all public-sector physicians, a move intended to reduce congestion in the healthcare system.


Disability reports, as well as reports required for medication and medical equipment use, will also be eligible for renewal through remote healthcare services coordinated by home healthcare units.


New report application centers will be established in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions, enabling citizens to initiate, monitor and finalize report procedures through a single office.


The new system will also introduce English-language support for medical reports, allowing broader international use.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

    Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

  2. Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

    Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

  3. AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

    AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

  4. New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

    New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

  5. Özel says CHP ‘will not surrender’ after court overturns convention

    Özel says CHP ‘will not surrender’ after court overturns convention
Recommended
Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan

Türkiye has strongest energy infrastructure in Europe: Erdoğan
AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight

AKP proposes new rules on policing, media oversight
New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures

New law mandates presidential OK for municipal ventures
Özel says CHP ‘will not surrender’ after court overturns convention

Özel says CHP ‘will not surrender’ after court overturns convention
MHP leader urges Kılıçdaroğlu to renounce post amid CHP turmoil

MHP leader urges Kılıçdaroğlu to renounce post amid CHP turmoil
Authorities tighten traffic checks ahead of Eid rush

Authorities tighten traffic checks ahead of Eid rush
Harassment, cybercrime top list of offenses: Survey

Harassment, cybercrime top list of offenses: Survey
WORLD Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Zelensky to attend NATO summit in July: alliance chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend NATO's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara in July, the alliance's secretary general said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations diverge in May

Inflation expectations in Türkiye diverged in May, rising among market participants while easing among the real sector and households, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿