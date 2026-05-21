Istanbul cinema hub opens with screenings

Istanbul cinema hub opens with screenings

ISTANBUL
Istanbul cinema hub opens with screenings

The newly launched cinema office in Istanbul has opened its doors with a month-long cultural program featuring free film screenings, director talks and workshops aimed at strengthening the megacity’s film industry and creative community.


Established by the Istanbul Municipality and revitalized through restoration works carried out by the municipal cultural heritage preservation teams, the center is located on a historic site stretching from Tepebaşı to the shores of the Golden Horn.

The venue was designed not only as a public cultural space but also as a production and coordination hub for filmmakers, students and industry professionals.


Spanning 1,910 square meters, the facility includes co-working areas, a mini cinema, library, amphitheater, exhibition halls and workshop spaces.

The municipality says the office aims to support Istanbul’s film production ecosystem while helping position the city as a more active international filmmaking destination.


The May program includes talks with acclaimed Turkish filmmakers such as Yeşim Ustaoğlu and Özcan Alper, as well as academic discussions. Film scholar Özge Erbek Kara will host a session focusing on avant-garde cinema of the 1920s.


The venue is also presenting a special selection of documentaries by pioneering Turkish documentarian Suha Arın.

Screenings are accompanied by discussions under the title “In the Footsteps of Suha Arın,” reflecting the office’s role as home to the filmmaker’s archive.


In addition to screenings and talks, visitors can explore “Before the Screen: The Erol Ağakay Mimeray Archive,” an exhibition highlighting the visual memory of Yeşilçam — Türkiye’s historic film industry — and the broader history of Turkish cinema.


Opened on May 11, the Istanbul Cinema Office plans to host year-round training programs, workshops, masterclasses and networking events bringing together filmmakers, academics and cinema students.

Designed as both a cultural space and a production hub for filmmakers, the center features a mini cinema, an amphitheater and workshop zones.

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