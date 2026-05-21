Turkish prosecutors order detention of 25 celebrities in expanded drug probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish prosecutors have ordered the detention of 25 celebrities, musicians, actors and media personalities in an expanded wave of an ongoing narcotics investigation targeting public figures, local media reported on May 21.

Among the 17 suspects detained were singer Mabel Matiz, pop star Berkay Şahin, actor Feyza Civelek and singer Tan Taşçı.

Actress Serenay Sarıkaya, who is also among those facing a detention order, said she was abroad when news of the investigation emerged and would return to Türkiye to comply with legal procedures.

Singer Taşçı said on social media that he learned of the allegations through press reports and headed to the gendarmerie command in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum after consulting his lawyer.

Authorities said the suspects are being investigated on accusations including “purchasing, possessing or using narcotic or stimulant substances for personal use” and “facilitating the use of narcotics.”

During searches conducted at the addresses, authorities said they seized suspected marijuana, ecstasy pills, electronic cigarettes allegedly containing liquid cannabis, candy products suspected of containing cannabis compounds, methamphetamine, precision scales, syringes and empty plastic lock bags.

The investigation is part of a broader crackdown launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in October last year targeting prominent figures from the entertainment and media industries.

Separately, prosecutors have completed an indictment against former Habertürk TV editor-in-chief Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who was previously arrested as part of the same narcotics investigation.

The indictment accuses Ersoy of “establishing and leading a criminal organization,” “aggravated sexual assault” in 11 separate instances, “drug trafficking or supply,” and “facilitating drug use.”

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to 65 years and three months if he is convicted.