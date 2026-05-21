Türkiye maintains pro-peace, stability policies: Erdoğan

Türkiye maintains pro-peace, stability policies: Erdoğan

İZMİR
Türkiye maintains pro-peace, stability policies: Erdoğan

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Türkiye will continue to pursue pro-peace and pro-stability policies in its region amid armed conflicts, vowing that circumstances oblige Ankara to always keep its armed forces strong and robust.

“There are new balances and alliances being built in the world, but no a new global order can be restored. Our world is speedily evolving from a status quo designed by great powers to a multipolar structure with multiple actors,” Erdoğan said in his address during the annual Efes military drill by the Turkish Armed Forces in the western coast of the country on May 21.

The military exercise brings land, sea and air forces of the Turkish Armed Forces together in its biggest drill accompanied with some foreign partners, including Libya and Syria.

“This vast region where our country is also situated makes the center of gravity of this process,” he said, stressing that Türkiye is coming to fore every passing day as an efficient actor of this new era.

“At a moment when pessimistic scenarios are being crafted, we are in efforts to make our country as a key player in every domain, particularly when it comes to establishing peace in our region,” he suggested.

“Having said this, we are also aware that we should sustain our army as a strong and well-equipped to protect our peace and security in this difficult geography.”

The Turkish army has always been sensitive in not hurting civilian structures, environment even in the toughest situations, Erdoğan recalled, describing the Turkish Armed Forces as the guarantee of the global and regional peace and comfort.

“The Efes 2026 military exercise and the messages it is conveying should be therefore understood in the best way. We, as Türkiye, against those who invest in chaos and war, will continue to defend peace and stability,” Erdoğan said.

Referring to the brutalities and genocide committed by Israeli army in Gaza, Lebanon on the civilians, including children and women, the president vowed that Türkiye would continue to defend common values of humanity.

 

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