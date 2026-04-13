Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.

Despite dominating possession and taking an early lead through Leroy Sane, the league leader was unable to put the game away at RAMS Park, leaving the door open for a late equalizer from substitute Bruno Petkovic.

The result, coupled with Fenerbahçe’s emphatic 4-0 win over Kayserispor on April 11, turns the final five weeks of the season into a high-stakes sprint for the trophy.

Galatasaray now sits on 68 points, followed closely by Fenerbahçe with 66 and Trabzonspor with 64.

The league leader travels to Gençlerbirliği on April 18 before hosting Fenerbahçe a week later.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk remained defiant, emphasizing that his side remains the frontrunner with five matches left in the campaign.

"There are five matches ahead where we can prepare more intensely and shift into championship mode," the 52-year-old said.

"We have experienced these types of dropped points in previous seasons. Historically, once Galatasaray enters that championship frame of mind, we have always succeeded, and we will succeed again."

Despite the narrow two-point lead over Fenerbahçe, Buruk dismissed any suggestions of a mental setback.

"I don't have the slightest doubt in my mind after this match," Buruk said.

"I trust my players immensely. We have achieved great things together up to this point. The advantage is still ours; we are the ones in the lead. I believe we will be the ones crowned champions once again."