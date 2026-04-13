Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.

Despite dominating possession and taking an early lead through Leroy Sane, the league leader was unable to put the game away at RAMS Park, leaving the door open for a late equalizer from substitute Bruno Petkovic.

The result, coupled with Fenerbahçe’s emphatic 4-0 win over Kayserispor on April 11, turns the final five weeks of the season into a high-stakes sprint for the trophy.

Galatasaray now sits on 68 points, followed closely by Fenerbahçe with 66 and Trabzonspor with 64.

The league leader travels to Gençlerbirliği on April 18 before hosting Fenerbahçe a week later.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk remained defiant, emphasizing that his side remains the frontrunner with five matches left in the campaign.

"There are five matches ahead where we can prepare more intensely and shift into championship mode," the 52-year-old said.

"We have experienced these types of dropped points in previous seasons. Historically, once Galatasaray enters that championship frame of mind, we have always succeeded, and we will succeed again."

Despite the narrow two-point lead over Fenerbahçe, Buruk dismissed any suggestions of a mental setback.

"I don't have the slightest doubt in my mind after this match," Buruk said.

"I trust my players immensely. We have achieved great things together up to this point. The advantage is still ours; we are the ones in the lead. I believe we will be the ones crowned champions once again."

super lig,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

    Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

  2. Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

    Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

  3. US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

    US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

  4. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  5. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids
Recommended
Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows
Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait

Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait
Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final

Türkiye beat Romania to reach World Cup 2026 playoff final
Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield
Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history
WORLD Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that any Iranian attack boats that approach the naval blockade he has ordered around the country's ports will be destroyed, despite international calls for a ceasefire to be respected and negotiations to resume.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿