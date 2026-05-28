Turkish tourists flock to Greek islands during Eid

Turkish tourists flock to Greek islands during Eid

ISTANBUL
Turkish tourists flock to Greek islands during Eid

Thousands of Turkish tourists have flocked to the Greek islands for the Eid al-Adha holiday, causing severe bottlenecks and hours of waiting at border checkpoints.

With the four-day official holiday falling during the week, many commuters capitalized on the opportunity to bridge it with the weekends, precipitating a massive exodus to holiday destinations.

A significant portion of these travelers set their sights on the Greek islands, which have recently seen an influx of Turkish visitors thanks to the visa-on-arrival scheme.

Customs checkpoints on the islands of Lesbos, Kos, Leros and Rhodes bore the brunt of the surge, with waiting times stretching up to two hours.

Tourists noted that passport control procedures, which previously took a mere 30 minutes on average, have spiked to nearly two hours due to the European Union’s newly implemented biometric border control system.

Passengers warned that congestion could escalate as the peak summer season progresses, projecting that wait times could deteriorate to three hours if proactive measures are not taken.

According to official data, 1,000 passengers crossed from Türkiye’s Ayvalık to the Greek island of Lesbos on the eve of the holiday. By the first day of Eid, that figure climbed to 1,500.

Local transport operators confirmed that ferry services will run continuously throughout the holiday period to accommodate the demand.

This unprecedented surge follows Greece’s decision in March to extend its simplified visa-on-arrival program for Turkish citizens for a second time.

The scheme, initially rolled out in April 2024 under a bilateral agreement signed in December 2023, grants streamlined access to 12 popular Greek islands.

The visa initiative has played a pivotal role in accelerating Turkish tourism to Greece, with official figures indicating that visitor numbers have now surpassed 1.5 million. Sector representatives report that the volume of Turkish travelers visiting Greece’s Aegean islands has increased nearly fivefold in recent years.

ISTANBUL,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

    Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

  2. Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

    Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

  3. Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

    Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

  4. EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

    EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

    Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue
Recommended
Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate
Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest
Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions
EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing
Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue
Trial phase launched at cell therapy center for cancer treatment

Trial phase launched at cell therapy center for cancer treatment
Türkiye takes 2nd place in global Schengen visa applications

Türkiye takes 2nd place in global Schengen visa applications
WORLD Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel is breaking all contact with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, the country’s ambassador has announced, saying it was “outrageous” Israel is being blacklisted over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿