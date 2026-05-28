Landmark replicas set to become reefs

EDİRNE

Large artificial reefs modeled after landmark structures such as the Edirne Palace and the Selimiye Mosque are set to be placed on the seabed as part of a project aimed at protecting marine ecosystems.

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry will implement artificial reef projects in the western province of İzmir and the northwestern city of Edirne to preserve marine biodiversity, strengthen underwater habitats and support sustainable fishing activities.

The project to be carried out in Edirne will not only promote the region’s ecological diversity but also reflect the city’s historical heritage within the artificial reef zones.

In this context, underwater replicas symbolizing the Edirne Palace, the Justice Pavilion Tower, the Selimiye Mosque, the Meriç Bridge and the Macedonia Clock Tower are planned to be installed beneath the sea. The artificial reefs are expected to be placed on the seabed in October.

Meanwhile, under the project being conducted along the coastal areas of Karaburun, Foça and Urla in İzmir, 250 specially designed reef blocks aimed at protecting octopus and squid species are expected to create nearly 1,000 new habitats.

Efforts are also underway to deploy the reef blocks into the sea and subsequently monitor them through scientific methods.

Following scientific assessments, areas capable of providing suitable habitats for octopus and squid species were identified, leading to the production of the reef blocks. The completed blocks are scheduled to be submerged in June

The artificial reef zones, which contribute to supporting marine biodiversity and safeguarding ecosystems by creating new habitats for aquatic life in Türkiye’s blue waters, are also expected to offer fresh opportunities for researchers and divers eager to explore the underwater world.