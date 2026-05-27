2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

ANKARA

The armed attack targeting the bus carrying Fenerbahçe football players in the northern city of Trabzon in 2015 will be reexamined by judicial authorities to uncover the perpetrators behind the incident, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on May 27.

On April 4, 2015, the Fenerbahçe football team was subjected to an armed assault in Trabzon while returning by bus from a match against Çaykur Rizespor.

The investigation into the incident concluded with a decision of non-prosecution more than five years later.

Claiming that an effective investigation was conducted and citing the decision not to initiate additional prosecution against certain suspects, several individuals from Fenerbahçe — including football players and club officials — had filed individual applications with the Constitutional Court, alleging a “violation of the right to life.”

“This attack has left deep scars on the memory of our nation and has been recorded as an unacceptable act targeting the spirit of sports and our social tranquility,” Gürlek said on May 27 in a written statement.

“Despite the passage of time, the failure to fully enlighten all aspects of the incident and the conclusion of the investigation with a non-prosecution decision have continued to disturb the public conscience.”

As of May 26, the “reversal for the benefit of law” decision regarding the file was officially enacted, he said, adding that this decision paves the way for a comprehensive legal re-evaluation of the previously issued non-prosecution order.

The Justice Ministry recently established a specialized unit dedicated to reexamining high-profile cold cases whose perpetrators have remained unidentified over the years.

To date, this unit has achieved significant breakthroughs and progress in several unsolved homicide investigations.

The ministry has begun reexamining dozens of homicide and missing person files dating from 2006 to 2026. Particular attention will be given to cases involving women and children that have generated sustained public scrutiny.