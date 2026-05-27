Türkiye marks 1st day of Eid al-Adha with prayers, rituals

Türkiye marks 1st day of Eid al-Adha with prayers, rituals

ISTANBUL
Türkiye marks 1st day of Eid al-Adha with prayers, rituals

 Millions across Türkiye marked the first day of Eid al-Adha on May 27, traveling to reunite with family and gathering at mosques for prayer before partaking in the traditional ritual sacrifice.

In the early hours of dawn, millions of Muslims gathered to perform Eid prayers nationwide. In particular, crowds overflowed from centuries-old mosques such as the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul and the Selimiye Mosque in the northwestern province of Edirne, with worshippers filling courtyards to pray.

Following the prayers, long lines formed in the courtyards as people exchanged festive greetings, keeping a generations-old tradition vibrant.

As one of the most significant Islamic holidays, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s profound test of faith through the ritual sacrifice of livestock and the subsequent distribution of meat to the underprivileged.

Upon concluding their prayers, those intending to fulfill this religious obligation converged on designated slaughter zones established by municipalities nationwide.

In a recurring holiday scene in Türkiye, numerous amateur butchers were rushed to hospital emergency rooms after sustaining injuries while attempting to slaughter animals.

Some were wounded by knife cuts, while others suffered injuries caused by animals’ horns during the sacrifice process.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry earlier announced that approximately 4 million animals slated for sacrifice had undergone rigorous health inspections.

For many, the holiday was also a time of solemn remembrance, with families visiting cemeteries to adorn graves with flowers and offer prayers for deceased loved ones.

Among the mourners were the grieving families of students tragically killed during the school attack in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş in April.

“We firmly believe they are resting in the most exquisite corners of heaven. Yet, our trial is profoundly agonizing, leaving us in an indescribable void,” said the mother of Zeynep Kılıç, a fifth-grade student who was killed in the tragedy.

In Türkiye, Eid al-Adha has long been associated with large family reunions, charitable acts and the ritual slaughter of livestock, while also triggering one of the country’s largest seasonal migrations as millions travel to their hometowns and holiday destinations.

The picturesque resort town of Bodrum alone welcomed an estimated 500,000 visitors arriving in a staggering 150,000 vehicles.

Tourism industry representatives reported that hotel occupancy rates surged to near-full capacity in premier tourism hubs, including Antalya, Cappadocia, and Mardin.

Conversely, Istanbul, a bustling megacity of over 15 million residents, experienced a perceptible tranquility as a vast portion of its population departed for coastal resorts and provincial visits.

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