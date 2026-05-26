Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that Ankara will continue supporting efforts for peace and stability through negotiations to resolve regional conflict.
In a phone call, the two discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.
"Türkiye is working together with brotherly countries to ensure peace and stability in the region and will continue providing all kinds of support for negotiations to yield positive results," Erdoğan said.
During the call, Erdoğan said the ongoing conflict in the region has cast a shadow over this week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha but voiced confidence that the Iranian people would overcome this difficult time and find safety and stability.
During the call, Erdoğan also wished Pezeshkian a happy Eid al-Adha.
Syrian authorities have discovered remnants linked to the chemical weapons program of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, including munitions similar to those used in previous chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Hama, according to Syria’s representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).