CHP’s Özel calls for member vote to resolve leadership crisis

IZMIR

Ousted main opposition leader Özgür Özel called for a new leadership election open to the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2 million members during a rally on May 26, after a court decision annulled the previous convention and reinstated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman.

Addressing supporters in the western city of İzmir, Özel proposed that CHP members directly elect the party leader in an effort to resolve the growing internal crisis.

“Let’s have 2 million CHP members elect a chairman,” Özel said, arguing that a vote by the party base could end tensions within the main opposition party.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who returned to the post following the court ruling, faced protest slogans from sections of the crowd during the rally. Özel said a leadership race decided by party members could put an end to the backlash.

He also suggested that, after such an election, the CHP could convene a convention to formally register the elected chairman.

“This is not between me and Mr. Kemal, but between the nation and [President] Tayyip Erdoğan,” Özel told supporters, framing the dispute as part of a broader political struggle against the government.

Directly addressing Kılıçdaroğlu during his speech, Özel urged him to heed growing dissatisfaction within the party.

“Mr. Kemal, this anger is not an anger that can be extinguished,” he said. “This anger is the anger of those who are tired of losing, who have seen the light of power, who feel betrayed.”

“For this reason, I beg you ... Listen to the members, listen to the street, let’s quickly eliminate this problem. Let this anger end, let’s march to power together. The AKP’s plan is to defeat us once again, don’t let them.”

Before the rally, police blocked access to Cumhuriyet Square and surrounding streets with metal barriers. Officers later intervened in crowds gathered near the area, dispersing demonstrators with water cannon vehicles.

At the airport upon arriving in İzmir, Özel criticized the restrictions.

After the police intervention, he walked with supporters along the city’s Kordon waterfront before addressing the rally crowd at Gündoğdu Square.

“We derive our strength not from office, but from the people. The concrete buildings and offices are yours; the squares and streets are ours,” read a message shared by a CHP account during the event.

Özel later traveled to the nearby city of Manisa following the İzmir program.