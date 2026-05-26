Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal

Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal

WASHINGTON
Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 25 that Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and other regional powers must normalize ties with Israel as part of efforts to reach a deal with Iran, adding fresh uncertainty into protracted peace negotiations.

The U.S. leader said it should be mandatory for Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan to sign up to the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements brokered in 2020 with nations historically hostile to Israel.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” he wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Trump said he had spoken to the leaders of those countries on May 23 about efforts to end the war with Iran. Bahrain and the UAE have already signed the accords, along with Morocco and Sudan.

The issue is fraught as countries like Gulf heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said they will never normalize ties with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is created.

Türkiye has diplomatic relations with Israel, but the ties have been strained since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated
LATEST NEWS

  1. 2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

    2015 attack on Fenerbahçe bus to be reinvestigated

  2. Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

    Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  3. No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

    No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

  4. US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

    US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

  5. Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war

    Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war
Recommended
Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons
No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid

No feasts, no joy: Gazans mark a dark Eid
US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor

US, Armenia pledge to move forward on corridor
Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war

Iran says ‘low’ possibility of return to war
Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help

Under US pressure, Cuba appeals for international help
Dread and denial at heart of deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Dread and denial at heart of deadly DR Congo Ebola outbreak
Hajj pilgrims stone the devil in final ritual

Hajj pilgrims stone the devil in final ritual
WORLD Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

Syria finds remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons

  Syrian authorities have discovered remnants linked to the chemical weapons program of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, including munitions similar to those used in previous chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Hama, according to Syria’s representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
ECONOMY EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

EU states sign off on deal to implement US trade pact

The EU's 27 member states Wednesday formally approved a compromise with the European Parliament to implement a trade deal with the United States, which now needs only a final sign off from lawmakers to enter into force.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿