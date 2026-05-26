Türkiye free zones exports rise 3.1 percent to $4.2 billion in January-April

Türkiye free zones exports rise 3.1 percent to $4.2 billion in January-April

ANKARA  
Türkiye free zones exports rise 3.1 percent to $4.2 billion in January-April

 

Exports from Türkiye’s free zones rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to $4.2 billion in the first four months of 2026, the Trade Ministry said.

A total of 1,940 firms, including 477 foreign companies, provided direct employment to 85,621 people across Türkiye’s 19 free zones as of April.

In the January-April period, exports from the country’s 19 free zones increased to $4.2 billion compared to the same period a year earlier, while the trade balance posted a surplus of $1.5 billion.

Exports accounted for 76.9 percent of total sales from free zones, while the ratio of exports to imports stood at 156.2 percent.

The share of medium-high technology products in exports was 51.9 percent, while high-technology goods accounted for 7.3 percent, bringing the combined share to 59.2 percent.

Total trade volume rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to $9.3 billion in the same period.

The Aegean Free Zone led export growth, increasing shipments by $113 million, or 11 percent, to $1.14 billion and accounting for 27.1 percent of total exports.

Bursa Free Zone recorded a 32.5 percent rise in exports to $673 million, while Antalya Free Zone increased exports by 10.8 percent to $233 million. Exports from Adana-Yumurtalık Free Zone rose 40.5 percent to $193 million.

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