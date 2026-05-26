Türkiye free zones exports rise 3.1 percent to $4.2 billion in January-April

Exports from Türkiye’s free zones rose 3.1 percent year-on-year to $4.2 billion in the first four months of 2026, the Trade Ministry said.
A total of 1,940 firms, including 477 foreign companies, provided direct employment to 85,621 people across Türkiye’s 19 free zones as of April.
In the January-April period, exports from the country’s 19 free zones increased to $4.2 billion compared to the same period a year earlier, while the trade balance posted a surplus of $1.5 billion.
Exports accounted for 76.9 percent of total sales from free zones, while the ratio of exports to imports stood at 156.2 percent.
The share of medium-high technology products in exports was 51.9 percent, while high-technology goods accounted for 7.3 percent, bringing the combined share to 59.2 percent.
Total trade volume rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to $9.3 billion in the same period.
The Aegean Free Zone led export growth, increasing shipments by $113 million, or 11 percent, to $1.14 billion and accounting for 27.1 percent of total exports.
Bursa Free Zone recorded a 32.5 percent rise in exports to $673 million, while Antalya Free Zone increased exports by 10.8 percent to $233 million. Exports from Adana-Yumurtalık Free Zone rose 40.5 percent to $193 million.
Syrian authorities have discovered remnants linked to the chemical weapons program of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, including munitions similar to those used in previous chemical attacks in Eastern Ghouta and Hama, according to Syria’s representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).