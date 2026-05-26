Turkish economy seen growing 2.7 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy seen growing 2.7 percent in first quarter

ANKARA
Turkish economy seen growing 2.7 percent in first quarter

Türkiye’s economy is expected to have expanded 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to an AA Finance poll of economists.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to announce official gross domestic product data on June 1.

Forecasts from the 13 economists surveyed ranged between growth of 1.95 percent and 3.4 percent for the first quarter.

The median estimate for full-year 2026 growth stood at 3.3 percent, with forecasts ranging from 2.5 percent to 4 percent.

Economists’ median forecast for economic growth at the end of 2027 was 4.5 percent.

Türkiye’s economy grew 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expanded 3.6 percent over the whole of 2025.

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