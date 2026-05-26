Türkiye’s furniture sector remains resilient amid global volatility, industry head says

Türkiye’s furniture sector remains resilient amid global volatility, industry head says

ANKARA  
Türkiye’s furniture sector remains resilient amid global volatility, industry head says

 

Türkiye’s furniture sector has continued to be one of the country’s leading industries despite global economic fluctuations, said Hüseyin Taklacı, head of the Federation of Woodworking Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TAİF).

Taklacı said the sector is reaping the benefits of a two-decade industrialization drive, adding that the number of businesses has exceeded 40,000 and employment has surpassed 420,000, supported by the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Furniture, paper and forestry products exports reached $8.4 billion in 2025, while we strengthened our position as the world’s seventh-largest furniture exporter,” he said. “Net furniture exports stood at $4.6 billion. The furniture sector continues to be one of Turkey’s locomotive industries despite global economic volatility.”

Istanbul maintained its lead among exporting provinces with $3.5 billion in shipments last year, followed by Bursa (İnegöl) with $910 million, İzmir with $820 million, Kayseri with $600 million and Gaziantep with $590 million, he said.

Taklacı highlighted strong growth in Gulf markets as one of the most notable developments in 2025, noting that Saudi Arabia has become one of the most strategic markets with annual growth exceeding 200 percent.

He added that Iraq retained its position as the top export destination, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Libya and France.

“In 2025, we increased the number of countries to which we export more than $1 million annually to 150,” Taklacı said.

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