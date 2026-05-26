Türkiye will shine even brighter in post-war era in Mideast: Erdoğan

Türkiye will shine even brighter in post-war era in Mideast: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye will shine even brighter in post-war era in Mideast: Erdoğan

Türkiye will shine brighter in its region when the dust settles in the Middle East and an agreement is reached between the warring sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, describing the country as an island of stability.

“At a time when our region is grappling with a series of wars and crises, Türkiye remains an island of stability with its economy, infrastructure, experienced institutions, competent personnel and, most importantly, its fortified domestic front,” Erdoğan said in a message on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha on May 26.

Erdoğan underlined that the world, and the Middle East in particular, is navigating dire straits. He pointed to Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and Lebanon, as well as the far-reaching impacts of the ongoing United States–Iran war across energy, agriculture, transportation and the broader economy.

“We are reaping the fruits of our policies, particularly in the field of defense industry, that we have been implementing in the past 23 years despite criticisms and preventions,” Erdoğan said, recalling that the size of the Turkish economy has exceeded $1.6 trillion from $238 billion in the past two decades.

He also recalled that Türkiye’s defense industry exports reached to $10 billion, which constitutes a rare success in the world.

“Once the dust settles around us, Türkiye will be one of the shining stars of the new era. We are doing everything necessary to this end,” Erdoğan said, stressing that the ongoing terror-free Türkiye project is also serving this objective.

President recalled that the strategic value of the terror-free Türkiye project regarding the future of the country and stability of the region is better understood nowadays.

“We are running this historic process, which contributes to strengthening peace and security within our borders and disrupting imperialist games beyond our borders, toward its destination with great care, common sense and sincerity,” Erdoğan said.

“Our resolve to save our nation from this problem, which has cost Türkiye more than $2 trillion economically, is unwavering. We are moving forward steadily and rapidly,” he added.

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