Erdoğan pushes diplomacy on Iran, regional tensions

Erdoğan pushes diplomacy on Iran, regional tensions

ANKARA
Erdoğan pushes diplomacy on Iran, regional tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a teleconference with U.S. President Donald Trump and several regional leaders to discuss developments in Iran and the Middle East on May 24 in his latest push of diplomacy.

The call included Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and U.S. Cabinet members, according to the Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye had always defended resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said Ankara was pleased that the diplomatic process with Iran had reached the level described by Trump, adding that a possible agreement would support regional stability if it secured free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Such a result would also ease pressure on the global economy, Erdoğan said, thanking the countries that contributed to the negotiation process.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to provide all necessary support during the implementation of any agreement that could be reached with Iran.

He also said Ankara was working to ensure peace across the region and believed that appropriate solutions could be found over time on difficult issues, including the nuclear file.

Erdoğan said Türkiye wanted a new period in which regional countries did not pose threats to one another.

“A just peace has no losers,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart
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