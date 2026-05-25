Syria concludes parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

Syria concludes parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

DAMASCUS
Syria concludes parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

A voter signs documents after casting his ballot during follow-up parliamentary elections in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

Predominantly Kurdish areas of northeastern Syria were holding a ballot on Sunday to choose representatives for the country's transitional parliament, following an agreement this year on integrating the areas into the central authorities.

In a process that began last year, members of local committees across Syria have been casting ballots to elect members of the assembly, which will have a renewable 30-month mandate.

Syria’s election commission on May 24 evening announced the results of voting in some districts in the northeastern and northern provinces.

Nawar Najmeh, spokesman for the Higher Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections, told the SANA news agency that Farhad Anwar Shahin and Shawakh Ibrahim al-Assaf were elected in Ain al-Arab in Aleppo.

In Hasakah, Ibrahim Mustafa al-Ali, Omar Issa Hayes, and Fasla Khader Youssef won seats, while Kim Hussein Ibrahim, Radwan Othman Eiso, Abdul Halim Khader al-Ali, and Mahmoud Madi al-Ali were elected in Qamishli.

SANA said the allocated seats were filled uncontested in Hasakah's al-Malikiyah district after only two candidates registered.

Najmeh said voter turnout reached 92 percent in Hasakah, 95 percent in Ain al-Arab and 75 percent in Qamishli.

The spokesman declared Sunday’s voting a success.

“The people of Hasakah have successfully made their voices heard before the Syrian people and the world, demonstrating their capacity for participation,” he told SANA.

He said the successful voting “marked a pivotal turning point in the features of the new Syria.”

In October 2025, Syria held the first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

In August 2025, the Syrian election commission announced the postponement of voting in the Suwayda, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces due to "security challenges."

In March this year, elections were held in Raqqa, with four candidates winning seats after the voter turnout exceeded 90 percent.

The Assembly is responsible for proposing and passing laws, amending or repealing existing laws, ratifying international treaties, approving the state budget, and granting amnesties.

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