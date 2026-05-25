Germany, US, Italy top Türkiye’s machinery export markets

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s machinery manufacturing industry posted $9.3 billion in consolidated exports in the first four months of the year, including free zones, according to data from the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAİB).

Germany remained the top export destination in the January–April period, with shipments rising 14.1 percent to $1.1 billion. The United States followed with exports climbing 39.5 percent to $767 million, while Italy ranked third with a 12.7 percent increase to $442 million. Iraq, Russia and Poland were among the major markets that saw the sharpest declines.

During the same period, export volumes fell by 6.7 percent, but a 12 percent increase in the average unit price to $8.6 per kilogram supported overall value growth. As a result, export revenues rose by approximately $350 million compared to the same period last year.

By sub-sector, internal combustion engines and related components led exports at $867 million. Construction and mining machinery followed with $629 million, while pumps and compressors accounted for $530 million.

On an annualized basis, consolidated machinery exports rose 1.3 percent to $29.1 billion, while imports increased 8.2 percent to $47.2 billion.

Among sub-sectors, turbines, turbojets and hydraulic cylinders posted the strongest growth, with exports surging 40.1 percent, while leather processing machinery recorded the steepest decline at 52.2 percent.