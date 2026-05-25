Sánchez faces mounting pressure over Spain’s housing crisis

MADRID

Thousands of people rallied in central Madrid on May 24 against spiraling housing costs that have priced many Spaniards out of the housing market despite a recent economic boom, particularly in cities such as the country's capital and Barcelona.

Spain’s housing crisis is one of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s main political vulnerabilities ahead of elections in 2027.



The country has a strong tradition of homeownership and scant public housing for rent, while rents have been driven up by increased demand, including due to tourism and population growth linked to immigration, analysts say.

The protesters chanted slogans and held banners highlighting their right to housing. “We want neighbors, not tourists,” one banner read.

Estrella Baudu, a 28-year-old teacher who was among the protesters, said she was living with her grandmother. “The situation for many young people like me is quite complicated, and it is very difficult to find a rental home due to the prices and low salaries,” she said.

The march comes a day after tens of thousands of people protested in Madrid against Sanchez, as political tensions and criticism rose over corruption allegations and dissatisfaction with the government.

Buying a home in Spain has become unaffordable for many, with market pressures and speculation driving up prices, especially in big cities and coastal areas.

Last month, Spain’s government passed a sweeping planworth 7 billion euros ($8.23 billion) to build more public housing over the next four years and provide help for young renters and homebuyers, among the hardest hit by high rental and home costs.



“The government may say it is taking measures, but the reality for those of us who rent is that we are receiving notices from our landlords who want to evict us," said protester Fernando de los Santos, a 36-year-old university professor. “The only thing they offer us are abusive price increases.”

A separate decree that would have extended temporary rent freezes did not pass Parliament, exposing the Sánchez government in the short term to more housing-related discontent.

Over the past few years, Spaniards have taken to the streets in numerous demonstrations across the country to protest high rental and home costs. A top demand is that the government crack down further on tourist rentals that have proliferated in city centers across Spain, which received a record 97 million international visitors last year.



Housing costs rose nearly 13 percent year-on-year at the end of 2025, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat.

The Bank of Spain estimates the Southern European nation of 50 million is short of 700,000 homes, comparing demand to the pace of new construction.