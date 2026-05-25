Mobile phones lead Türkiye’s used goods e-commerce market

Mobile phones lead Türkiye’s used goods e-commerce market

ANKARA
Mobile phones lead Türkiye’s used goods e-commerce market

Mobile phones dominated Türkiye’s second-hand e-commerce market last year by sales value, while shirts and upper garments led in the number of items sold, according to the “E-Commerce Outlook in Türkiye” report.

The report showed that overall e-commerce spending in the country reached 4.6 trillion Turkish Liras in 2025. Growth in used and refurbished products, described as part of “sustainable e-commerce,” also accelerated significantly. The total market size for these products increased from 9.8 billion liras in 2024 to 21.8 billion liras last year, while the number of transactions rose from 17.5 million to 23.6 million.

Mobile phones ranked first among used goods in terms of value. Excluding refurbished items, used phone sales conducted online amounted to 594.17 million liras, representing roughly 6 percent of the total used goods e-commerce volume.

Refurbished product sales were also largely driven by mobile phones. Among these, 128-gigabyte models released in 2021 accounted for the largest share at 16.3 percent. They were followed by 64-gigabyte models from 2019 with 13.2 percent and 128-gigabyte models from the same year with 10.5 percent. Together, these three categories made up around 40 percent of the total refurbished market.

In terms of transaction volume, 64-gigabyte phones from 2019 recorded the highest number of sales, accounting for 14.9 percent.

While mobile phones led in value, clothing dominated in volume. Shirts and upper garments were the most frequently traded second-hand items, with 751,294 units sold through e-commerce platforms over the year.

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