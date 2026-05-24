Greece to buy two Italian frigates

Greece to buy two Italian frigates

ATHENS
Greece to buy two Italian frigates

 

Greece will buy two Italian Bergamini frigates “to reinforce its naval capabilities”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on May 24, as the NATO member ramps up defense spending.

Besides the two new ships, Greece’s foreign affairs and defense council has approved the modernization of the country’s existing German-made ThyssenKrupp MEKO frigates and an update to the armed forces’ encryption software, Mitsotakis added.

The purchases must be rubber-stamped by the Greek parliament, where the conservative prime minister’s New Democracy party enjoys an absolute majority.

In response to the security woes besetting the Middle East, across the Mediterranean from Greece, Athens has sought to bolster its armed forces.

Historically a significant client of both US and European arms manufacturers, Greece is one of four NATO countries to devote more than three percent of GDP to defence, behind Poland, Estonia and Latvia.

Recently, Greece renewed its defense cooperation agreement with France and expanded bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

The updated agreement includes a mutual defense assistance clause, under which both countries commit to support each other in the event of a threat to their sovereignty.

Greece announced plans to spend a total of 25 billion euros ($30 billion) through 2036 in what Mitsotakis has called the “most drastic” defense overhaul in modern Greek history.

The drive, which includes a new anti-missile, anti-aircraft and anti-drone defensive dome called “Achilles’s Shield,” is aimed at addressing rapidly changing geopolitical challenges and fraying transatlantic ties, the government has said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

    Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

  2. Özgür Özel setting new road map after losing chairmanship

    Özgür Özel setting new road map after losing chairmanship

  3. AKP says incidents in CHP internal issue of main opposition party

    AKP says incidents in CHP internal issue of main opposition party

  4. Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia

    Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia

  5. Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls

    Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls
Recommended
Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city
Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia

Rubio to visit Yerevan ahead of key elections in Armenia
Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls

Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls
Global tension, funding woes threaten peacekeeping missions: SIPRI

Global tension, funding woes threaten peacekeeping missions: SIPRI
Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DR Congo: WHO chief

Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DR Congo: WHO chief
Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall

Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall
Pilgrims kick off hajj as wars trajectory hangs in the balance

Pilgrims kick off hajj as war's trajectory hangs in the balance
WORLD Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia threatens more strikes on Kiev, urges foreigners to leave city

Russia said on May 25 it plans to launch more strikes on Kiev, including on its "decision-making centres", and repeated a call for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.
ECONOMY Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

Türkiye’s electricity generation from hydropower plants reached an all-time monthly high in April, driven by increased rainfall during the spring season that boosted water levels in dams.  
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿