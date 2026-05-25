Türkiye, seven countries condemn Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainees

ANKARA

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla participants held in Israeli detention.

In a joint statement issued on May 24, the ministers described Ben-Gvir’s actions as “appalling, degrading and unacceptable.”

They said his public humiliation of detainees amounted to “a disgraceful assault on human dignity” and a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The ministers also condemned what they called illegal acts of incitement and violence by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They warned that such actions fueled hatred and extremism and undermined efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The statement called for accountability over Ben-Gvir’s actions and urged concrete measures to end repeated provocations and violations.

It also stressed the need to protect human rights, ensure the dignity and humane treatment of all detainees and uphold international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The statement came after footage released by Ben-Gvir showed him taunting detained flotilla activists, drawing criticism from several governments and Israeli officials.