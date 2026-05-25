Türkiye, seven countries condemn Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainees

Türkiye, seven countries condemn Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainees

ANKARA
Türkiye, seven countries condemn Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainees

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla participants held in Israeli detention.

In a joint statement issued on May 24, the ministers described Ben-Gvir’s actions as “appalling, degrading and unacceptable.”

They said his public humiliation of detainees amounted to “a disgraceful assault on human dignity” and a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The ministers also condemned what they called illegal acts of incitement and violence by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They warned that such actions fueled hatred and extremism and undermined efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The statement called for accountability over Ben-Gvir’s actions and urged concrete measures to end repeated provocations and violations.

It also stressed the need to protect human rights, ensure the dignity and humane treatment of all detainees and uphold international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The statement came after footage released by Ben-Gvir showed him taunting detained flotilla activists, drawing criticism from several governments and Israeli officials.

ben gvir, condemnation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

  2. Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

    Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

  3. Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

    Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu moves to restore former CHP bodies

    Kılıçdaroğlu moves to restore former CHP bodies

  5. CHP’s Özel calls for member vote to resolve leadership crisis

    CHP’s Özel calls for member vote to resolve leadership crisis
Recommended
Türkiye will shine even brighter in post-war era in Mideast: Erdoğan

Türkiye will shine even brighter in post-war era in Mideast: Erdoğan
Türkiye, African Union to hold partnership summit in 2026

Türkiye, African Union to hold partnership summit in 2026
Türkiye welcomes Armenia rail step in normalization process

Türkiye welcomes Armenia rail step in normalization process
Erdoğan pushes diplomacy on Iran, regional tensions

Erdoğan pushes diplomacy on Iran, regional tensions
Intelligence chief says Türkiye key actor in crisis diplomacy

Intelligence chief says Türkiye key actor in crisis diplomacy
Türkiye calls Greek terror convict release unacceptable

Türkiye calls Greek terror convict release 'unacceptable'
WORLD Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio opened talks on May 26 in Armenia, a former Soviet republic long allied with Russia which has been seeking closer relations with the West.
ECONOMY Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

Somalia on May 26 said it is seeking to forge new agreements with Türkiye in the mining sector while expressing optimism over ongoing Turkish offshore oil and natural gas exploration activities off the Somali coast.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿