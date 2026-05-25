Intelligence chief says Türkiye key actor in crisis diplomacy

ANKARA

Türkiye has become an actor whose views are sought in conflict resolution and crisis management, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın has said.

Kalın made the remarks during a conference for trainee officers at the National Defense University’s War Institutes on May 22.

Referring to regional developments, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran and the Gaza peace process, Kalın said Türkiye was no longer a country “watching the flow of history from the shore.”

“There is now a Türkiye that gives direction to that flow,” he said.

“Our country has gone beyond being a regional actor and has become an actor whose door is knocked on in conflict resolution and which has a say at the tables where crises are managed,” Kalın said.

He said Türkiye was taking active initiatives to help resolve crises under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Kalın also addressed the “terror-free Türkiye” process, saying it was being carried out as a state policy.

He said Türkiye continued to fight all terrorist organizations simultaneously and with determination.

“Until today, we have carefully passed critical thresholds such as the PKK’s decision to dissolve and lay down arms, the withdrawal of its cadres from our country and the start of liquidation work in northern Iraq,” Kalın said.

He said the process was moving forward within the roadmap planned by the state and would require public support, common sense, patience and a constructive approach.

“We fully believe that the process will succeed with the support, prudence, patience and constructive attitude of all segments of society,” he said.

Kalın added that work would continue in the coming period with caution and determination until the process was completed.