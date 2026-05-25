Türkiye rolls out major smart museum project

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to launch a major digital transformation project across its museums and archaeological sites under a new partnership between the Culture and Tourism Ministry and telecom operator Türk Telekom, aiming to turn cultural venues into “smart museums.”



The initiative will initially cover 216 museums and archaeological sites across the country.

Visitors will be offered a technology-driven experience through smart ticketing systems, digital payment solutions, AI-supported visitor analytics, audio guide services and augmented and virtual reality applications.



Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the project represents more than a simple ticketing upgrade, describing it as a comprehensive transition toward a digitally integrated model for managing Türkiye’s cultural heritage.



According to the ministry, the system will also include high-speed fiber infrastructure, expanded Wi-Fi coverage and 5G integration at museums and archaeological sites. Digital archiving systems are also planned as part of the modernization effort.



One of the most notable changes for Turkish citizens will involve the country’s Müzekart museum pass system.



Existing cards will remain valid until expiration, after which users will be able to link their museum membership directly to their Turkish national ID cards through e-government services and a mobile application. Visitors will then be able to enter museums by scanning their IDs without waiting in ticket lines.



Officials said the project is expected to generate significant savings by centralizing operations.

The ministry estimates annual savings of around 400 million Turkish Liras ($8.7 million), with long-term savings potentially reaching 8 billion liras ($175.1 million) over a decade when adjusted for revaluation.



The system is also expected to expand further in the coming years, with 28 new museums and archaeological sites planned for inclusion between 2026 and 2027.



Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said the company would oversee the end-to-end digitalization of visitor services, including ticketing systems, retail areas, parking facilities, cafeterias and traditional handicraft shops.



Türkiye’s most visited cultural sites include Ephesus, Hierapolis, Göreme Open-Air Museum, Zelve-Paşabağları Open-Air Museum and Galata Tower.



According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), Türkiye had 636 museums as of 2024, including 217 operated by the ministry, 401 private museums and 18 museums affiliated with the National Palaces Administration. The country also has 147 archaeological sites open to visitors.