Türkiye welcomes Armenia rail step in normalization process

ANKARA

The opening of the Akhalkalaki-Kars railway line to Armenian exports and imports marks a new step in the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process, Türkiye’s special representative for normalization with Armenia has said.

Serdar Kılıç made the remarks on X after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the line was now available for Armenia’s foreign trade through Georgia.

Kılıç described the development as a new step in direct trade between Türkiye and Armenia under the normalization process.

“I hope this new step, which will also improve quadruple cooperation among Türkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and make a significant contribution to regional peace and stability, will be beneficial for all these countries,” Kılıç said.

Pashinyan said the Akhalkalaki-Kars railway, like Azerbaijan’s railway network, had been opened for Armenian exports and imports.

He described the move as a major development for Armenia’s economy and thanked Türkiye and Georgia for their cooperation.

The route gives Armenia rail access to Türkiye through Georgian territory and strengthens its connection to European markets, while the direct Türkiye-Armenia border remains closed.

Pashinyan said Armenia now had railway access to Russia through Georgia and Azerbaijan, and to China through Russia and Kazakhstan.

He also said rail links with Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Iran were expected to be established in the coming period, as Yerevan seeks to expand its regional trade routes.