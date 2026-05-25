Russian travel agencies turn focus to southeastern tourism

MARDİN

Leading Russian travel agency owners and tour operator representatives have announced plans to market southeastern Türkiye as a major new cultural destination, moving beyond the country’s traditional beach resorts after wrapping up a state-sponsored promotional tour of Mesopotamia.



Organized by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the familiarization trip covered the provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Mardin and Diyarbakır.



As part of the tour, aimed to promote southeastern Türkiye’s historical and cultural heritage abroad, the Russian tourism professionals visited major landmarks and cultural sites across the region.



In Mardin, the group explored the districts of Artuklu, Midyat and Nusaybin, visiting sites including the ancient city of Dara, the Mardin Museum, the Deyrulzafaran Monastery, the Grand Mosque and the city’s historic mansions and stone streets.



The delegation later traveled to Diyarbakır, where they toured the 3,000-year-old Zerzevan Castle.

During the trip, participants experienced the historical and cultural heritage of ancient Mesopotamian

cities firsthand while also sampling the region’s renowned cuisine.

The organizers aim for the visiting travel agencies and tour operators to help boost tourism traffic by promoting the region’s history, gastronomy and faith tourism opportunities in Russia.



Ekaterina Firsova, a representative of a Russian travel agency, said the group was especially impressed by the food and local flavors.



“Russian tourists are mostly familiar with Türkiye’s coastal destinations, but this region offers a totally different culture and atmosphere. It is especially attractive for travelers interested in history,” she said.