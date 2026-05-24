Syria holds parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

Syria holds parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

DAMASCUS
Syria holds parliamentary elections in Hasakah, Ain al-Arab

 

Voting began on May 24 in some districts in northeastern and northern Syria to elect members of the country’s parliament, the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections has said.

Polling opened in the Hasakah and Qamishli districts of Hasakah province, as well as in the Ain al-Arab district of Aleppo province, the SANA news agency said, citing the committee.

The districts were held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and are currently in the process of the transition as part of an integration agreement between the group and the central government. The SDF agreed to integrate into state institutions after government forces reasserted control over large swaths of the autonomous region through a military campaign.

The committee stated that 12 candidates are contesting two seats in Ain al-Arab from an electoral body of 100 members, while 13 candidates are competing for three seats in Hasakah, where 150 electors are eligible to vote.

In Qamishli, seven candidates are running for four seats within an electoral body of 198 members.

SANA said the allocated seats were filled uncontested in Hasakah’s al-Malikiyah district after only two candidates registered.

In October 2025, Syria held the first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

In August 2025, the Syrian election commission announced the postponement of voting in the Suwayda, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces due to “security challenges.”

In March this year, elections were held in Raqqa, with four candidates winning seats after the voter turnout exceeded 90 percent.

The 210-member People’s Assembly has a 30-month term, renewable, within a four-year transitional period, with the possibility of an additional year extension.

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