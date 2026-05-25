Türkiye, African Union to hold partnership summit in 2026

Türkiye, African Union to hold partnership summit in 2026

ANKARA
Türkiye, African Union to hold partnership summit in 2026

Türkiye and the African Union are preparing to hold the fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, diplomatic sources announced, as Ankara extended its congratulations on Africa Day.

“We extend our sincere congratulations on the occasion of 25 May Africa Day, which marks the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of the African Union and symbolizes the spirit of peace, freedom, unity and solidarity of the African continent,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on May 25.

“Türkiye, a strategic partner of the African Union, remains committed to standing by the African peoples in the African continent’s journey towards development, justice and peace, on the basis of equal partnership, mutual trust and respect and win-win principle,” it stressed.

In this framework, the preparations for the fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit are ongoing, it said, informing that the summit is planned to take place this year and will provide an opportunity to further advance bilateral cooperation.

Türkiye and Africa will continue to work together to ensure that prosperity, peace and stability prevail at regional and international levels,” it added.

Türkiye had launched its Africa opening in 1998 and turned it into a strategic partnership with the continent in 2013. As part of this partnership, Türkiye currently has diplomatic missions in 44 countries compared to 12 in 2002.

Its trade volume with Africa increased around 10 times since 2002 and exceeded $40 billion in 2025, recalled diplomatic sources. The Turkish investments in the continent hit $10 billion as of late 2025, they said.

The third partnership summit was organized in 2021 in Istanbul.

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