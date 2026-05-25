Türkiye breaks monthly hydropower generation record in April

ANKARA

Türkiye’s electricity generation from hydropower plants reached an all-time monthly high in April, driven by increased rainfall during the spring season that boosted water levels in dams.

According to data from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, hydropower generation hit 11.66 billion kilowatt-hours in April, marking a record on a monthly basis. Total electricity production during the same period stood at 28.14 billion kilowatt-hours, with hydropower accounting for 41.4 percent of the total output.

The increase in hydropower production also lifted overall renewable electricity generation to a new record. In April, total renewable electricity production reached 19.85 billion kilowatt-hours, while electricity generated from domestic sources amounted to 23.35 billion kilowatt-hours.

In the same period, the share of electricity produced from domestic sources was recorded at 83 percent, while the share of renewable energy stood at 70.5 percent.

In the first four months of the year, hydropower-based electricity generation reached 34.7 billion kilowatt-hours, the highest level ever recorded for the January–April period.

Additionally, total electricity generation from domestic sources reached 83.43 billion kilowatt-hours in the first four months, while renewable electricity production totaled 68.41 billion kilowatt-hours, both marking the highest levels ever recorded for the same period.