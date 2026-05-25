Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DR Congo: WHO chief

Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DR Congo: WHO chief

GENEVA
Suspected Ebola cases top 900 in DR Congo: WHO chief

More than 900 suspected Ebola cases have been identified in the conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said.

"As surveillance efforts have been scaled up in the #DRC #Ebola response, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Sunday social media post that gave no update on the death toll.

Ebola is a deadly viral disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding and organ failure.

The country declared an outbreak on May 15 caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatments.

In a previous update released on Saturday, the DR Congo health ministry said 204 deaths had been recorded in three provinces of the vast central African country, from 867 suspected cases.

Ebola has killed more than 15,000 people across Africa in the past half-century.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, Erdoğan tells Iranian counterpart

  2. Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

    Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

  3. Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

    Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu moves to restore former CHP bodies

    Kılıçdaroğlu moves to restore former CHP bodies

  5. CHP’s Özel calls for member vote to resolve leadership crisis

    CHP’s Özel calls for member vote to resolve leadership crisis
Recommended
Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation
ISIL-linked women, children return to Australia from Syria camp

ISIL-linked women, children return to Australia from Syria camp
Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal

Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal
More climate records under threat as spring heatwave bakes western Europe

More climate records under threat as spring heatwave bakes western Europe
Quad group announces new cooperation initiatives

Quad group announces new cooperation initiatives
Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as hajj reaches peak

Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat as hajj reaches peak
Israel calls up more troops in Lebanon as strikes escalate

Israel calls up more troops in Lebanon as strikes escalate
WORLD Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

Rubio opens talks in Armenia on US cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio opened talks on May 26 in Armenia, a former Soviet republic long allied with Russia which has been seeking closer relations with the West.
ECONOMY Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

Somalia eyes new mining deal with Türkiye

Somalia on May 26 said it is seeking to forge new agreements with Türkiye in the mining sector while expressing optimism over ongoing Turkish offshore oil and natural gas exploration activities off the Somali coast.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿