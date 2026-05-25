Far right emerges strong in Greek Cypriot parliamentary polls

NICOSIA

The center-right Democratic Rally (DISY) emerged as the leading force in Greek Cyprus’ parliamentary elections on May 24, while the far-right National People’s Front (ELAM) made historic gains to become the country’s third-largest political party.

Official results showed DISY secured 27.2 percent of the vote and won 17 seats in the 56-member parliament in the southern part of the island.

The left-wing Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) followed with 23.9 percent and 16 seats.

Beyond the traditional dominance of the two main parties, ELAM recorded its strongest electoral performance to date, capturing 10.9 percent of the vote and eight seats, placing third overall, in a vote that analysts said reflected growing public frustration with the political establishment.

ELAM’s electoral rise has also raised concerns among observers over the future of the divided island.

The party’s rhetoric portraying Turkish Cypriots as a minority community and renewed calls for union with Greece have fueled warnings that a new nationalist wave could further undermine already fragile prospects for a settlement.

The party’s open embrace of Enosis, the idea of unification of Cyprus with Greece, as part of its campaign rhetoric has fueled concerns over the resurgence of hardline nationalism on the island.

The centrist Democratic Party (DIKO) came fourth with 10 percent and also secured eight seats.

The elections also highlighted a growing anti-establishment mood on the divided island, as two newly formed political movements crossed the parliamentary threshold for the first time.

The biggest losers of the election were seen as the centrist parties aligned with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, whose influence is expected to weaken in the fragmented new parliament.

The vote is widely viewed as an early indicator ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Despite Greek Cyprus’ presidential system, in which the government does not directly depend on a parliamentary majority, the new legislature will play a crucial role in approving laws, reforms and state budgets.