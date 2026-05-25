Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall

Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall

TOKYO
Around 20 injured after spraying incident in Tokyo mall

First responders gather near the scene after a person allegedly sprayed a substance that caused an odor, in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Around 20 people were injured at a luxury shopping complex in central Tokyo on May 25 after a man sprayed a substance inside, police and fire department officials said.

Tokyo police spokesman Yusuke Koide told AFP that a man sprayed a substance at an ATM on the ground floor of the building, while a local fire department official said "around 20 people were injured" after a report of a "smell".

Roads around the building in the shopping district of Ginza, where the mall is located, were blocked off following the incident, and fire trucks lined the street.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw two people on stretchers being put into an ambulance, while firefighters and officials dressed in hazmat suits brought people from the mall into specialised trucks to examine them.

Public broadcaster NHK said the injuries appeared to be light.

Police are investigating the cause, a fire deparment officer at the scene said.

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