Turkish gymnast wins historic silver at world cup

Turkish gymnast wins historic silver at world cup

ISTANBUL
Turkish gymnast wins historic silver at world cup

Seventeen-year-old Turkish gymnast Hatice Gökçe Emir has won a historic silver medal in the hoop event at the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Portimao, Portugal, marking Türkiye’s first-ever podium finish in the tournament’s history.

Born and raised in Istanbul, Emir is currently a 12th-grade student. Her mother is a classroom teacher and her father is a physical education teacher. She began gymnastics at the age of five after becoming fascinated by the sport while watching performances on television.

“I used to watch gymnasts on TV and admire both their routines and costumes. I would imitate them at home,” Emir told daily Hürriyet. “I started training at Şavkar Gymnastics Sports Club in Istanbul when I was five years old. Even then, I dreamed of reaching the top in this sport.”

Emir said she spends most of her day training while also trying to keep up with schoolwork. Although she plans to take Türkiye’s university entrance exam this year, she said her main focus remains achieving further success in international competitions.

“I shaped my whole life around this sport,” she said. “My priority is to become the most successful athlete in my field.”

Emir had previously secured a historic breakthrough as the first Turkish gymnast to ever qualify for a senior-level individual world championship final in rhythmic gymnastics.

This year’s World Challenge Cup in Portimao, organized between May 15 and 17, brought together 113 athletes from 34 countries and is regarded as one of the top international competitions in rhythmic gymnastics, featuring Olympic-level performers.

It serves as a crucial testing ground ahead of major continental championships. Success at this level significantly boosts an athlete’s international standing and world ranking points within the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) circuit.

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