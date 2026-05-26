Contemporary Art Museum emerges as alternative attraction in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Known globally for its fair chimneys and hot air balloon rides, Cappadocia is also drawing attention for a growing contemporary art scene, led by a museum in Nevşehir that is contributing to the area’s cultural tourism with a collection of modern works by local and international artists.

Established in 2018 within Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, the Contemporary Art Museum houses around 350 works reflecting various approaches to modern and contemporary art. The collection, spread across an approximately 1,650-square-meter exhibition area, includes ceramics, oil paintings and mixed-media works produced by academics and artists living in the region, as well as faculty members from different universities in Nevşehir.

Associate Professor Savaş Kurtuluş Çevik, the museum director and Fine Arts Faculty academic, said the institution was founded with the aim of strengthening Cappadocia’s cultural identity beyond its natural and historical heritage.

He noted that more than 30 local and foreign artists have been residing in the region over the past 15 years, adding that the museum began by cataloguing and incorporating their works into its inventory. This process, he said, enabled the institution to evolve into a hub for interdisciplinary collaborations and intercultural exhibitions.

“Thanks to the communication we established with these artists, we became an important center for interdisciplinary studies and intercultural exhibitions,” Çevik said. “In the last three years alone, we have welcomed more than 50,000 domestic and international visitors.”

Çevik said the museum frequently hosts contemporary exhibitions featuring invited artists from different countries, attracting foreign visitors interested in seeing works connected to their own national art scenes. He also emphasized the growing interest among local residents.

“Modern art museums are still relatively new spaces for this region,” he said. “But this museum has gradually become a place embraced by the people of Nevşehir, where the public has started to visit and engage with contemporary art.”

Alongside its exhibitions, the museum also organizes educational activities highlighting the social role of art and museums. School groups are periodically invited to attend workshops and receive introductory training on museum studies and artistic practices.

Visitors described the museum as a distinctive cultural venue within Cappadocia’s tourism landscape. Hakan Samurlu, who toured the museum with a friend, said he particularly enjoyed reading the manifestos accompanying the artworks and examining the diversity of artistic styles on display.

Another visitor, Berfin Doymuş, said the museum stood out among other galleries she had visited because of its “variety and vibrant colors,” while Refik Keskin encouraged art enthusiasts traveling through Cappadocia to include the museum in their itineraries.

As Cappadocia continues to attract millions of visitors annually for its ancient cave settlements and striking volcanic formations, the Contemporary Art Museum is increasingly positioning itself as a complementary destination that connects the region’s historical texture with contemporary cultural production.