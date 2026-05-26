Archaeologists uncover monumental tomb at Olympos ancient city

ANTALYA

Excavations at the ancient city of Olympos on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast have uncovered a monumental tomb containing a richly decorated sarcophagus believed to belong to an aristocratic woman from the Roman period.

The discovery was made in the harbor district of the ancient Lycian city as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, which supports ongoing archaeological excavations across the country. Olympos, one of the most prominent cities of the Lycian civilization, continues to yield artifacts shedding light on the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine eras.

Archaeologists working in an area known for its monumental tombs uncovered a vaulted burial structure rising nearly 10 meters high. Inside, they found a marble sarcophagus decorated with elaborate hunting scenes alongside figures of Nike, the goddess of victory, and Eros, motifs associated in Roman funerary art with immortality, prestige and elite social status.

Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın, head of the Olympos excavations and a faculty member at Pamukkale University, said the newly unearthed structure represents the third monumental tomb identified in the ancient city.

“Two monumental tombs in Olympos were previously known. Through our recent work, we discovered a third monumental tomb covered with vaults and containing a sarcophagus,” Öztaşkın said. “Although parts of the sarcophagus survived in a damaged condition, we have already begun restoration work.”

Researchers determined that the sarcophagus was carved from high-quality marble brought from the district of İscehisar in western Türkiye’s Afyonkarahisar province, a region historically renowned for its marble quarries. According to archaeologists, the craftsmanship and iconography indicate that the tomb belonged to one of Olympos’ wealthy and influential families.

The lower section of the sarcophagus was found shattered into approximately 50 fragments. Restoration teams are now carrying out what Öztaşkın described as a meticulous “puzzle-like” reconstruction process to reassemble the pieces before the artifact is eventually exhibited to visitors.

The excavation team carried out a similar restoration effort last year after uncovering two other sarcophagi broken into a total of 722 fragments. Those pieces were successfully restored and placed on display.

Öztaşkın said the tombs provide valuable insight into the burial customs and daily life of ancient Olympos residents while also strengthening visitors’ connection with the city’s past.

“Each grave contains stories belonging to Olympos,” she said. “Burial traditions reveal the practices of life in antiquity while also helping modern visitors establish a connection with the region.”

Destination for both cultural exploration and coastal retreat

Surrounded by forests and opening directly onto the sea, Olympos has increasingly become a destination where visitors can move between ancient ruins and turquoise waters within the same landscape. Domestic and foreign tourists walking toward the beach pass through the archaeological site itself, encountering Roman-era structures, tombs and stone pathways before reaching the shoreline.

The area, located in Antalya’s Kumluca district, was once among the most important cities of the Lycian civilization and today stands out as one of the country’s best-known destinations for travelers seeking both cultural exploration and nature-oriented tourism. Wooden bungalow-style guesthouses hidden among trees and fruit gardens host visitors looking for a quieter alternative to large resort tourism.

Halil Karataş, head of the Olympos Environmental Protection and Tourism Development Association, said the region has seen increasing demand as archaeological excavations continue to reveal new discoveries.

Karataş noted that tourism activity in the region has intensified ahead of the summer season, with accommodation facilities completing maintenance and renovation work before the holiday influx. According to him, reservations for the Eid al-Adha holiday period have already reached full occupancy, while bookings for the remainder of the summer continue to rise.

Beyond the archaeological site itself, visitors to the region also explore nearby destinations including Çıralı, Adrasan and Yanartaş, also known as the Chimera, where natural flames have burned from rocky slopes for centuries. Daily boat tours departing from the coast carry tourists to secluded coves along the Mediterranean, while canoeing, swimming and water sports remain among the area’s most popular activities.

Archaeologists working in the ancient city say the growing visibility of excavation areas has also changed the way tourists interact with the site. Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın said visitors are now spending more time examining the ruins and learning about ongoing archaeological work.

“As excavations progress and the visual appearance of the site improves, we have started to observe tourists spending more time inside the ancient city,” Öztaşkın said. “Visitors examine the structures and receive information directly from the excavation team.”