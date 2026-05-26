Akaretler Art Project to return for second edition

Akaretler Art Project to return for second edition

ISTANBUL
Akaretler Art Project to return for second edition

The second edition of the Akaretler Art Project is set to bring together galleries, artists and collectors in one of Istanbul’s most historic quarters from June 4 to 14.

Hosted at the landmark Akaretler Sıraevler buildings numbered 25-27, the event will feature special exhibitions by prominent contemporary art galleries including  Anna Laudel,  Evin Art Gallery,  Ambidexter, Kairos,  Martch Art Project and OG Gallery.

The initiative continues the “Project” series launched by  Artweeks Istanbul as part of its effort to extend art programming throughout the year. Previously introduced under the name “Artweeks Istanbul Project,” the platform has now adopted the title “Akaretler Art Project,” reflecting its growing association with the historic Akaretler district.

Positioned at the intersection of contemporary art, urban heritage and daily life, the project aims to offer a flexible and sustainable cultural model for Istanbul’s art scene. Organizers say the event is designed to integrate artistic production into the city’s urban fabric while creating a more accessible and intimate dialogue between artists and audiences.

Built around a curatorial and artist-focused approach, the exhibitions will spotlight recent works by gallery-represented artists alongside new collaborations and experimental practices. Following the second edition, Akaretler Sıraevler is expected to continue hosting artistic and cultural events throughout the summer season.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish airports handle over 8 million flights in five years

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