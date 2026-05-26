Türkiye marks 1st National Family Week

ISTANBUL

Türkiye marked its first National Family Week with messages from government officials emphasizing the importance of protecting and strengthening families as a key pillar of the country’s future.

In statements shared on May 25, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Family and Social Services Ministry highlighted the role of families in preserving national values, social unity and demographic stability.

The ministry described supporting families as both a social duty and a strategic priority, particularly within the framework of Erdoğan’s “Family and Population Decade” vision. Officials noted that this year’s National Family Week coincides with Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday reflects values such as solidarity, sharing and togetherness.

Erdoğan also said families play a vital role in safeguarding cultural and spiritual values and ensuring they are passed on to future generations. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to family-oriented policies, he stressed that efforts to strengthen the family institution would continue under the principle of “Strong individuals, strong families, strong society.”

In recent years, Türkiye has expanded policies aimed at addressing falling birth rates, an aging population and changing social dynamics.

The government declared 2025 the “Year of the Family” and introduced the Family and Population Vision 2026-2035, a long-term roadmap focused on supporting families and boosting population growth.

Türkiye has designated the last week of May each year as “National Family Week.” A range of events will be organized nationwide with the participation of public institutions, civil society organizations, academics and families.

Provincial directorates of Family and Social Services Ministry will also carry out visits to care institutions, such as nursing homes and orphanages, as well as families of people with disabilities, foster families and adoptive families.

In addition, “Three Generations at One Table” gatherings will be organized, bringing together three generations of the same family around special holiday meals.